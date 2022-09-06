Sondra Jean Hodge, age 83, residing in Grandview, Missouri, passed away on August 28, 2022, from metastatic breast cancer. Sondra was born on June 17, 1939 and grew up in Missouri and Arkansas. Sondra was one of nine siblings.
Sondra was preceded in death by her loving husband, Francis Hiram Hodge. She is survived by 7 children, 10 grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren.
Sondra enjoyed traveling and sewing. She was a loving daughter, sister, wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother. She worked in the Liberty School system and in banking at United Missouri Bank and Commerce Bank. Sondra was kind, generous, compassionate and loving to all who knew her.
Sondra will be laid to rest with her loving husband at Leavenworth National Cemetery in Leavenworth, Kansas, on Wednesday, September 7, 2022.
Memorial to be held at a future date.
Arrangements: Park Lawn Northland Chapel (816) 781-8228
