Sondra Jean Hodge, age 83, residing in Grandview, Missouri, passed away on August 28, 2022, from metastatic breast cancer. Sondra was born on June 17, 1939 and grew up in Missouri and Arkansas. Sondra was one of nine siblings.

Sondra was preceded in death by her loving husband, Francis Hiram Hodge. She is survived by 7 children, 10 grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren.

