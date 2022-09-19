Sonny SHANE Eades
In Loving Memory
O Lord my God, when I in awesome wonder
Consider all the works Thy hands have made,
I see the stars, I hear the rolling thunder,
Thy power throughout the universe displayed!
Then sings my soul, my Savior God, to Thee,
How great Thou art, how great Thou art!
Entered Into Life
September 3, 1969
Smithville, MO
Entered Into Rest
September 6, 2022
Cape Coral, FL
To Honor Him:
Celebration of Life
Elizabeth, AR
November 4, 2022
Celebration of Life
Greater Kansas City MO area
October 2022
Date to be announced
Memorial Ride in his memory
Cape Coral to Bokeelia, FL
Date to be announced
His love for Jesus was most important in his life. And his love for his wife of 24 years, Carri R. Cichacki Eades and precious son Caleb Alexander who brought joy, happiness and purpose to his life.
Shane was also a loving, caring Son, Brother, Grandchild, Nephew and Cousin. He “Could not have had a happier childhood, upbringing and friends.” He attended school in Lawson, MO and loved his childhood, parents and his family life. Then he became a loving husband and father who always provided for his family first.
The beauty of nature, fishing, boating, hunting and archery were always a big part of his life. At different times he was a member of The National Wild Turkey Federation. He participated in many bass fishing tournaments in several states.
He mentioned often that from his heart he could see God throughout the day, in sunrises and sunsets and in the moon and stars at night. He could hear God in the wind, thunder, in the rippling of water and even in the snorting of a deer.
He was an accomplished saxophone player. He loved America, history, music, home construction, remodeling, camping, antiques and hot beautiful restored cars and trucks.
He enjoyed his career with challenges in the trucking industry for 17 years. Beginning as a dock worker around 19 years of age, he advanced to different positions in management. He had a reputation of being caring yet strict, trustworthy, proficient and productive.
Many friends from different companies across America will miss him.
For 12 years he managed a family business for his father-in-law John Cichacki whom he loved.
For the past 2-1/2 years while caring for his mother he fell in love with Florida, specifically Bokeelia, Pine Island and Cape Coral.
Mourning his passing are wife Carri R. Cichacki Eades of Independence, MO, son Caleb Alexander Eades of Kansas City, MO, Mother Regina (Billings, Eades) Nicola of Cape Coral, FL, father Thomas Alexander Eades and wife Debra of Brazil, IN, nephew Jessie Nickel of Independence, MO, nephew Nathan Hernandez of Atchison, KS, sister-in-law and dear friend Tina L. Eades of Searcy, AR and many, many other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his beloved stepfather Captain Ronnie W. Nicola (8/3/2009), brother Shannon Spelman Eades (2/6/2021), grandmother Virginia N. Billings (6/16/2022), grandfather Dale W. Billings (6/19/1998) and beloved father-in-law John Cichacki (2021).
Shane was a special person. When walking into a room he turned heads. Loving and kind, yet very direct and authoritative. His leaving us was so unexpected. Our hearts are broken. Our tears will never stop. He was a blessing and will be missed.
