Stephen Erick “Steve” Johnson
May 17, 1955 to Nov. 8, 2020
Stephen “Steve” Johnson joined his mother and father in heaven on Nov. 8, 2020. He passed away at Liberty Hospital after a brief illness. Mr. Johnson is survived by his loving wife Carol Sue Johnson, his longtime best friend Steve Graham, his daughter Christina Diane Johnson, three brothers, and three sisters.
A graveside service will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020, at 1:30 p.m. at East Slope Gardens Cemetery in Riverside, Missouri. The Reverend Timothy Juhnke and the Reverend Logan Cauthen of Faith Community Church will be presiding. Arrangements under the direction of Souder Family Funeral Home. To leave condolences for the family please visit www.souderfamilyfuneralhome.
