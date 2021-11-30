Steve Alan Dunker, 65, passed away surrounded by his children on Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021 at Liberty Hospital. Steve was born Aug. 7, 1956 to James and Florence (Dutzel) Dunker in Kansas City, Missouri. He graduated from William Chrisman High School in 1974.
Steve married the love of his life, Frances Irene Lane, on Sept. 17, 1977 at the Second Baptist Church of Liberty. Steve was a truck driver for most of his life, but in his free time, he enjoyed flying, skydiving and writing poetry. He had a love of learning that led him to enjoy reading, watching documentaries, and taking classes. He also enjoyed movies, photography, and traveling throughout the United States.
Steve was preceded in death by his parents, his wife of 39 years, and his sisters Patricia Allee and Roxann Sublett.
He is survived by his two brothers, George and Charles Hodges; three children: Heather (Lance) Jenkins of Overland Park, KS, Andrew (Penny) Dunker of Excelsior Springs, MO and John Dunker of Springfield, MO. Also surviving are his three grandchildren; Nick and Noah Dunker, and Dylan Jenkins and many nieces, nephews, and extended family.
Visitation was scheduled for 5-7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov.23, 2021 and a funeral service at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2021. Both held at the Church~Archer~Pasley Funeral Home, 119 E. Franklin St. Liberty, MO. Graveside services will follow immediately at Fairview/ New Hope Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers a donation may be sent to Shelter KC.
