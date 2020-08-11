Steven Douglas Smith, 68, of Liberty, MO, passed away Aug. 10, 2020, at Liberty Hospital with his wife Carol at his side. Visitation will be held from 12-1:30 pm Thursday, August 13, at Park Lawn Northland Chapel, I-35 at State Route 291, Liberty. (816) 781-8228. Graveside service will follow at Fairview/New Hope Cemetery.
