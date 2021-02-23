Steve Gerdes, 51, of Kansas City, Missouri, passed away suddenly on Feb. 13, 2021. Memorial services will 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 27 at Church Archer Pasley Funeral Home, 119 E. Franklin St., Liberty, MO 64068, with a visitation from 10-11 a.m. preceding the service. Inurnment with Honors will be conducted at a later date in Humboldt, Nebraska.
Steve was born Feb. 15, 1969 in Gainesville, Florida to Leland and Althea (nee Barnes) Gerdes. He was a Life Rank member of Boy Scout Troop #320 and the Tribe of Mic-O-Say. He graduated from Liberty High School in 1987. Steve enlisted in the Navy in the Fall of 1987, but left in 1988 due to health reasons. He worked for Integrated Logistics Solutions until 2002 and worked as a team member for Target (Team 1388) from 2003 until his passing. Steve was a member the American Legion. He enjoyed reading, loved history – especially Military history, sports, and loved animals of all kinds and his cat, Addy. Steve loved spending time with family and friends and was known for throwing his niece in bushes.
Steve was preceded in death by his grandparents, George and Jean Gerdes, Raymond and Eunice Barnes; his aunt Alberta Cander, his uncle Tony Tesar; and his step-mother, Sue Walker.
He is survived by his father, Leland “Lee” Gerdes (Rosemary); his mother, Althea Gerdes; his siblings, Charles Gerdes (Angela), and Julie Ackerman (Daniel); his aunts and uncles, Peg Tesar, John Cander, Grace Barnes, Jim Barnes, Dwaine Barnes, and Leroy Barnes; his nieces and nephews, Alexandria Sams (Jordan), Lucas Sams, Darron Green (Shy), Henna Green, Claudia Malott (Sam Gray), Sydney Malott, Bethany Henley, Sarah Campbell (Austin), Jillian Holman, Henry Gerdes, Aiden Quinn, Sophia Quinn, Kenna Campbell, and Hazyl Schoreck; his step-brothers, Jeff and Jerry Jones; his cousins, Tom Cander, Susanne Stalder, and many others; his best friend of over twenty years, David Hoffman; as well as other relatives and friends.
Fond memories and condolences may be left at www.churcharcherpasley.com, as arrangements are under the direction of Church Archer Pasley Funeral Home, 816-781-2000.
