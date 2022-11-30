Steven N. Craven
Steven Nola Craven, 70, of the Kansas City Northland, passed away November 24, 2022, surrounded by family and his beloved dog Sven.
Steven N. Craven
Steven Nola Craven, 70, of the Kansas City Northland, passed away November 24, 2022, surrounded by family and his beloved dog Sven.
Steve was born August 18, 1952, in Kansas City, MO. He grew up in Liberty, MO and graduated from Liberty High School in 1970. Steve later received his Bachelor’s degree in Political Science from the University of Missouri, where he was a member of Delta Upsilon fraternity. He earned his Master’s degree in Public Administration from the University of Kansas.
Steve was united in marriage to his high school classmate, Kathleen Sue McKinzie, on June 19, 1976, at Bennett Park in Liberty. They lived in Texas for 10 years where Steve worked for the cities of Corpus Christi and Plano. After deciding to return to Liberty, Steve found an opportunity with Liberty Savings Bank where he worked for 20 years. In 2005, Steve went to work in consulting for Farin and Associates in Madison, WI, retiring in 2018.
Steve was a member of Liberty United Methodist Church, the University of Missouri Alumni and past president of Liberty Rotary. He was blessed with a servant’s heart, very active in his church, and generously volunteered in his community.
Survivors include his wife of 46 years, Kathleen; children, Emily Barker (Brian) of Kansas City, MO, and Elliot Craven (Amanda) of Kansas City, MO. He adored his four grandchildren, McKinzie, Hudson, Aria and Jameson. Steve also leaves Kathleen’s family members and many friends.
Visitation will begin at 10 a.m., followed by a service celebrating Steve’s life at 11 a.m., on Tuesday, December 6, at the Liberty United Methodist Church, 1001 Sunset, Liberty, MO.
You may share a message with the family or sign an online guest book via www.parklawnfunerals.com. Arrangements: Park Lawn Northland Chapel (816) 781-8228
Obituaries for the Courier-Tribune are $10 for the first 70 words. More information may be published for an additional fee. For fee information, please consult your funeral director or call (816) 781-4941.
Funeral homes may fax information to (816) 414-3340 or email to obits@mycouriertribune.com. Please include your contact information. Photos may be emailed in jpeg format. Deadline to run in the printed paper is 10 a.m. on Tuesday. The Courier-Tribune publishes on Thursday.
Private-party obituaries are taken 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, except on holidays.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you. Your purchase was successful.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.