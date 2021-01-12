Susan (Suzzie) M. Bresley, 71, died on Jan. 9, 2021 at Saluda Nursing Facility.
Suzzie was born in San Diego, CA on Oct. 2, 1949. She later moved to Idaho for college and met her husband of 49 years, Mick Bresley. They shared many adventures and created lasting memories that are treasured by her family.
In addition to her husband, Mick, she is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Jeremy and Shannon Bresley, their five children Lauren, Sarah, Anna, Joseph and Nora; daughter and son-in-law, Tara and Ned Purcell and their two children Jensen and Fin, and many loving siblings, in-laws, nieces and nephews.
Throughout her career in childcare, she has impacted the lives of more than 100 children, in addition to her own. Suzzie loved each child for their individuality and spirit. Her career as a caretaker leaves a lasting legacy that will live on through each of the children she cared for and the love they shared.
She was a faithful steward and an active member of First Presbyterian Church in Kearney, Nebraska and First United Methodist Church in Kearney, Missouri. She most recently became a member of Central United Methodist Church in Newberry, South Carolina.
Suzzie was a loyal friend, and sister with a kind and generous heart. It is with great sadness that her family mourns her death.
Memorials services to honor Suzzie’s life and her legacy are being planned for a future date.
The family suggests memorial contributions be made to the Alzheimer’s Association (ALZ.org).
