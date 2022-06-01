Sylvester "Art" Barrette, 89, of Holt, MO, passed away at home on May 30, 2022.
Funeral services will be held on Tue, June 7, 2022, at Church of the Annunciation in Kearney, MO, with the Rosary at 10:30 a.m. and Mass at 11 a.m.
Mr. Barrette was born on Jan 13, 1933, in Eastman, WI. He was an active duty Marine during the Korean War and a devout Catholic.
He was preceded in death by his parents, 3 sisters and 1 brother. He's survived by his wife, Sarah, of 66 years; son, Donald; and daughters, Barbara, Bana (Foecke) and Brenda (Leffert); 12 grandchildren; 6 great-grandchildren; 2 brothers; and 1 sister.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Alzheimer's Association in Art's memory.
Arrangements: Fry-Bross & Spidle Funeral Home, (816) 628-4411
