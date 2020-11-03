Sylvia Nadine Herrell, 82, of Kansas City, MO (formerly of Holt, MO), passed away Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m., Friday, Nov. 6, 2020 at Trinity Lutheran Church in Kearney, MO (1715 S. Jefferson)., with visitation from 1 to 2 p.m. prior. Burial will follow at Fairview Cemetery in Kearney, MO.
The family suggests memorial contributions to Trinity Lutheran Church, or family’s choice.
