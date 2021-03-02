Teresa Marie Mulvaney, 68, of Liberty, Missouri went home to be with her Savior on Feb. 28, 2021 surrounded by her loving husband, daughter and son. She was born on Feb. 10, 1953 at Research Hospital in Kansas city, Missouri to Bill and Juanita Weber. She grew up in Liberty where she went to Liberty High School, and continued to reside there for her lifetime. She was united in marriage to Michael Mulvaney on May 19, 1973 and they spent 47 blessed years together. Mike and Teresa were blessed with two children and five beautiful granddaughters.
Teresa was preceded in death by her mother, Juanita Weber of Liberty, Missouri. She is survived by her husband, Michael Mulvaney, her son, Jason Mulvaney, her daughter, Amber Walker (Mike), and five granddaughters, Ashlyn, Madison, Hadleigh, Bria and Jolie. She is also survived by her dad, Bill Weber, and her siblings, Billy Weber, Danny Weber (Joni), Vickie Mulvaney (Mark), Tommy Weber (Donna), and Nancee Shepherd (Dean), and a multitude of cousins, nieces and nephews that loved her dearly.
Teresa was a lifetime member of Pleasant Valley Baptist church where she found great joy in singing in the choir, and dedicated her life to ensuring that the love of Jesus Christ was shared with each child that entered through the church doors whether through teaching in the preschool or Sunday school, while she was able. She had a love for children and teaching unlike any other. She was a true servant of God. Her contagious smile and positivity were felt by all those that met her. Teresa was a living example of the fruits of the spirit, love, joy, peace, patience, kindness, goodness, faithfulness, gentleness, and self- control. Her life exuded them on a daily basis. If you were to describe Teresa in one word, those that love her would call her faithful. Her faith was unwavering. She always had a smile on her face and a song in her heart, even in the most difficult of circumstances. She knew no matter what happened, God would always take care of it according to his will. Her quiet strength and faith were evident to all the lives that she touched. Teresa has left behind a legacy of unconditional love, true servanthood, and unrelenting faithfulness that impacted the lives of everyone that had the honor of knowing her. Her own words written to all of us, those she loved, for this specific occasion, “So God knows this is my time and place to be with him now. Don’t try to understand why, just trust him. Look to God for comfort and strength right now. Stay strong, trust, and believe, my loved ones I leave in this world. I pray, and I know, I will see you again. God is always your refuge and strength.”
Visitation will begin at 5 p.m., followed by a service celebrating Teresa's life at 6:30 p.m., on Sunday, March 7, at Pleasant Valley Baptist Church. Cremation will follow. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Pleasant Valley Baptist Church for the Kids' Connection Learning Center at the church. Arrangements: Park Lawn Northland Chapel (816) 781-8228.
