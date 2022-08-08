Terri Lorraine (Smith) Fields, 73, of Holt, Missouri passed away Sunday, July 24th, 2022, at home with family by her side. She was born Oct. 24, 1948, in Princeton Mo., to Loren Kenneth Smith and Edith Irene (Hamilton) Smith.
Terri enjoyed going on hunting trips with her husband Rudy, son Terry Dale, sister Mary and brother-in law Pete Ireland. She was fond of working on cars, knitting, baking, reading romance novels and the holidays. She was the driving force of "The James Gang" racing team era. She also enjoyed NASCAR, the Royals and the Kansas City Chiefs. Her greatest joys were taking care of her family, which included caring for her great-grandsons, Bryson and Kaden, along with dog, Chongo, and serving others throughout the community.
Terri was proceeded in death by her parents; sister, Mary; and daughter, Lisa Jo Tharp.
She is survived by her husband, Rudy Fields; son, Terry Dale Tharp and wife Dalaina of Liberty Mo.; daughters, Sharla Fields of Holt, Mo., and Shelley Mason, and husband Ron of Raymore Mo. Also, she leaves behind sisters, Nelva and husband Ed King of Princeton, Mo. and Donna "Sue" McCulley and grandchildren, Christian Tharp, Ashley Spencer, Johnna Tharp, Keri Tharp, Jamie and husband James DeCourcy, and Jessica Tharp, Brenton Smith, Sarah and husband Ricky Bryant, Joey Boyce; there are 23 great-grandchildren; and many other loving family members and friends.
