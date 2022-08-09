Terry Lee Carkeek, 69, a lifelong Liberty resident, passed peacefully at home on August 8, 2022, surrounded by family.

Terry was born September 14, 1952, in Kansas City, MO, the younger of two children of Eldred Arthur "Ted" Carkeek and Mary Libbert Carkeek. His parents preceded him in death. He graduated from Liberty High School in 1970. Terry married his high school sweetheart, Teresa Horrocks, on February 27, 1971, in Liberty.

