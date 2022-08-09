Terry Lee Carkeek, 69, a lifelong Liberty resident, passed peacefully at home on August 8, 2022, surrounded by family.
Terry was born September 14, 1952, in Kansas City, MO, the younger of two children of Eldred Arthur "Ted" Carkeek and Mary Libbert Carkeek. His parents preceded him in death. He graduated from Liberty High School in 1970. Terry married his high school sweetheart, Teresa Horrocks, on February 27, 1971, in Liberty.
Terry's career with the railroad spanned 41 years, retiring as an engineer for Norfolk Southern Railroad in 2013. He was a faithful member of Liberty United Methodist Church, where he served on the Faith Works Team and was a member of the United Methodist Men. Terry was a fan of all sports, especially the Chiefs, Royals, Sporting KC and MU Tigers. He loved anything outdoors, especially fishing, camping and birds. For many years, he coached his children's soccer teams. He served in disaster recovery throughout the Midwest and fed the homeless as a board member of Never Alone. But his number one priority was his family, especially his grandchildren — they were always his babies!
Terry leaves his wife of 51 years, Teresa; children, Lance Carkeek (Kristi), Tracy Reynolds (Scott) and Tamara Walker (Kyle); grandchildren, Landon, Liam and Luke Carkeek, Lucas and Owen Reynolds, Kyleigh and Kinsley Walker; sister, Kathie Ray (Jay); and numerous nieces, nephews and their families, other family members and many friends.
Visitation will begin at 1:30 p.m. followed by a service celebrating Terry's life at 3 p.m. on Friday, August 12, at Liberty United Methodist Church, 1001 Sunset, Liberty, MO 64068. Burial will follow at Glenridge Cemetery.
Terry often mused that he would love to see red, white and blue (Chiefs, Royals and Sporting KC) shirts in the congregation at his funeral. Please dress appropriately! Following the graveside service, refreshments will be served in the church's Family Life Center.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Never Alone, c/o Vickie McGiffin, 1512 Wellington Way, Liberty, MO 64068.
You may share a message with the family or sign an online guest book via parklawnfunerals.com. Arrangements: Park Lawn Northland Chapel (816) 781-8228.
