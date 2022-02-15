Terry L. Van Pelt, 83, passed away January 29, 2022 and, as a United States Marine, will be laid to rest, in a military ceremony with honors at Leavenworth National Cemetery, 150 Muncie Road, Leavenworth, KS 66048 at 11 a.m. Friday, February 18, 2022. More info:
Terry was a well-known hairdresser in the Northland for many decades, having owned Terry’s Schools of Hair Fashions, Terry’s Hair Fashions Salons and Trend Setters Salon.
The family would greatly appreciate donations to Terry Van Pelt Funeral Fund in lieu of flowers. https://gofund.me/71b18294 . More info: www.HighlandParkFH.com
