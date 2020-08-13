Thelma Faye Taylor-Sanderson
July 31, 1932 ~ August 11, 2020
Faye was called home to ETERNAL LIFE and HEAVEN on Tuesday, August 11, 2020. Faye was born July 31, 1932 in Oxford, Ark., to Beulah (Green) and Gordie Taylor.
Her parents along with two of her brothers and two of her sisters, Ravel Taylor, Remmel Taylor, Velma Taylor-Webb, and Gaye Taylor-Hayes, and granddaughter, Courtnie Banks, preceded her in death.
She met her husband, auditioning for him (with two of her sisters) to be on radio, back in the 1950s. He had been working for the station K. W. P. M. in West Plaines, Mo., since 1947. The three sisters performed on his broadcast and he would go on to marry Faye. The Sanderson couple moved to the Kansas City area around 1954. Faye and her husband were the children of Arkansas share-croppers and had moved to Kansas City in order to find opportunity and a better life for themselves and their family. They had a very rich and full life as parents and grandparents. In their spare time, they remained avid bluegrass-gospel musicians and singers for many years, which included some time in local Kansas City radio and a record album in 1968. Faye played not only the guitar, but also learned the piano and accordion by ear, as well. In addition to all these accomplishments, the role she will be most remembered for, is that of caregiver, mother, and grandmother. She cared not only for her own children and grandchildren, but a host of others including babysitting nieces, nephews, and caregiving to her own mother during many of Beulah’s last years.
Faye married James “Cotton” Sanderson May 29, 1954. They enjoyed 66 years of love, friendship, and devotion to family. They were blessed with three children, Christene Sanderson-Banks on January 20, 1956, James Gordie Sanderson and Tami Lori Sanderson-Smith on January 20, 1966. These blessings continued with six grandchildren, Brandon, Christopher, Courtnie, Brittany, Colton, and McKenzie. Later, this would include six great-grandchildren, Tayler, Caleb, Madison, Emma Faye, Gunner, and Isabelle Courtney.
She leaves to cherish her memory James. O. Sanderson – her loving and devoted husband; children, Christy, James, and Tami; son-in-law, Robert Eugene Banks; sisters, Ina Taylor-Powell and Peggy Taylor-Ball; and brothers, John Sylvester Taylor and Hayden Taylor; grandchildren and great grandchildren; along with many in-laws, nieces, nephews and a host of family and friends.
A viewing will be held for immediate family at 1 p.m. Thursday, August 13, 2020 at Fry-Bross & Spidle Funeral Home, Kearney. A viewing for remaining family and friends will be held from 9 a.m. to noon Friday, August 14, 2020 at the funeral home, followed by a graveside service at 1:30 p.m. at New Hope Cemetery, Liberty, Mo.
