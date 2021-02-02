Thomas Ellis Clemens of Kearney, MO passed away at home Friday, Jan. 29, 2021. Tom was born on July 29, 1932 to Ellis S. and LaRue Clemens (Robeson) in Ray County, Missouri. He was baptized into the Christian faith at New Hope Methodist Church on 12-1-1940.
Tom spent part of his childhood on the farm working with his grandparents because his mother passed away when he was seven. This is where he developed the love of gardening and hard work. Tom grew into adulthood with gentleness and compassion for others as a result of the care given him by his Grandma Hulda.
Tom served in the Korean War during January 1953 to January 1955. When he returned home he married Shirley A. Hardie. To this union two children were born, Michael Thomas and Terri LaRue. Sadly Shirley passed away on Aug. 26, 1986.
Tom was employed by John Rohr Construction. He worked as a foreman doing heavy construction. He had to take early retirement in 1977 due to a work injury.
On March 8, 1997, Tom married Phyllis J. Rapp (Paul). They began their happily ever after celebrating Tom’s confirmation on 12-21-1997. They enjoyed traveling, time with friends which included a lot of card playing. He always enjoyed the “Top of the Hill” gang! He was also an active member of Faith and Trinity Lutheran Church.
Tom was preceded in death by two sisters Joan Sandy and Janet Kay Padgett.
The Lord called Tom home to be with HIM on Jan. 29, 2021 at the age of 88 years. Left to mourn his passing are his wife Phyllis; his son Michael Thomas and wife Pamela and his grandchildren Robert and Courtney: his great grandchildren: Tyler, Justin, Kessler and Breanna. His daughter Terri LaRue and husband Jerry, his grandchildren J.T. and Timothy (Delaney), his great grandchildren, Fallon, Korie, and Marin Sandstrom. His stepdaughter: Denise L. Hilt (husband) Donald, his grandchildren Heather and Amy Hilt and Katelyn (Danny) Sylva, his great grandchildren: Isaiah and Josephine, Gabriel and Maxwell Sylva. One brother Samuel Clemens, brother-in-laws Gary Paddgett and Marlyn Paul and wife Evelyn and many family and friends.
Tom will lie in state from 9:30-10:30 Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021 at Trinity Lutheran Church in Kearney, MO. Funeral service will follow at 10:30 with burial at Richmond Memory Garden in Richmond MO. Memorials may be made to Trinity Lutheran Church or Wounded Warriors.
Arrangements: Fry-Bross & Spidle Funeral Home- Kearney, MO (816)628-4411
