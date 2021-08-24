Thomas Joseph Witthar, 69, of Kearney, MO, passed away Aug. 22, 2021, at North Kansas City Hospital with loved ones at his side.
Tom was born July 20, 1952, in Kansas City, MO, the fifth of 10 children of Leonard and Margaret Witthar. He grew up in the Kansas City Northland and graduated from Liberty High School. He served his country in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam era. Tom's career with Bayer spanned 47 years before retirement in 2019.
Along with his parents, Tom was preceded in death by siblings, Mary McKinley and Lenny Witthar.
Survivors include his children, Jason Witthar, Alex Witthar, Zach Witthar and Katlyn Witthar; two grandchildren, two great-grandchildren; siblings, Patty Pendergrast (Gary), Kay Pendergrast, Danny Witthar (Beverly), Gracie Smith, John Witthar, Bill Witthar (Suzanne) and David Witthar (Wanda); as well as many nieces, nephews, other family members and friends.
Visitation will begin at 1 p.m., followed by a service celebrating Tom's life at 2 p.m., on Thursday, Aug. 26, at Park Lawn Northland Chapel, I-35 at State Route 291, Liberty, MO. Burial will follow at Glenridge Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Wounded Warriors.
You may share a message with the family or sign an online guest book via www.parklawnfunerals.com. Arrangements: Park Lawn Northland Chapel (816) 781-8228.
