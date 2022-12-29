Thomas James May, 61, of Liberty, MO, passed away December 27, 2022, at Liberty Hospital with loved ones at his side. His death followed a three-month diagnosis with cancer.

Tom was born August 22, 1961, in Wichita, KS, the fourth of eight children of Valery “Larry” May and Bernice (Wolke) May. Tom graduated from Kearney High School in 1979. He was united in marriage to Melody Blanche Lewis on June 28, 1986.

