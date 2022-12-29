Thomas James May, 61, of Liberty, MO, passed away December 27, 2022, at Liberty Hospital with loved ones at his side. His death followed a three-month diagnosis with cancer.
Tom was born August 22, 1961, in Wichita, KS, the fourth of eight children of Valery “Larry” May and Bernice (Wolke) May. Tom graduated from Kearney High School in 1979. He was united in marriage to Melody Blanche Lewis on June 28, 1986.
Tom worked 22 years on the Assembly Line at Ford Motor Company in Claycomo and was a proud member of UAW Local 249. He was a passionate fan of the Kansas City Chiefs and season ticketholder for more than 20 years.
Tom was preceded in death by his father, Larry May; and Melody’s mother, Kay Lewis.
Survivors include his wife of 36 years, Melody; mother, Bernice May; siblings, John May (Carolyn), Mary Barker, Mark May (Donna), Mike May (Michelle), Loretta Brewer (David), Rosetta Smith (Patrick), and Joseph May (Jody deceased); and many nieces and nephews. He also leaves Melody’s family members, including her father, Albert Lewis; siblings, Angel Lewis (Andy) and their son Becker, and Victor Lewis (Deneen) and their son Shawn. Tom also leaves his beloved Yorkies, Jovi and Loki, as well as his huge Ford family and many other friends.
A memorial visitation will be held from 5-7 pm Thursday, January 5, 2023, at Park Lawn Northland Chapel, I-35 at State Route 291, Liberty, MO. Remembering Tom’s love for the Chiefs, guests are encouraged to wear their favorite Chiefs attire.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the American Cancer Society or to the Liberty Animal Shelter.
You may share a message with the family or sign an online guest book via www.parklawnfunerals.com. Arrangements: Park Lawn Northland Chapel (816) 781-8228.
Obituaries for the Courier-Tribune are $10 for the first 70 words. More information may be published for an additional fee. For fee information, please consult your funeral director or call (816) 781-4941.
Funeral homes may fax information to (816) 414-3340 or email to obits@mycouriertribune.com. Please include your contact information. Photos may be emailed in jpeg format. Deadline to run in the printed paper is 10 a.m. on Tuesday. The Courier-Tribune publishes on Thursday.
Private-party obituaries are taken 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, except on holidays.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.