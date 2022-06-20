Thomas Leon Garnett, 83, of Smithville, MO, passed away June 18, 2022.
He was born on July 3, 1938 to Denzel and Ruby Pauline (Butler) Garnett in Moberly, MO. In 1957, Tom graduated from Smithville High School. He served his country in the U.S. Army from 1957-1962 during the Korean War. After his honorable discharge, he lived in Smithville, where he made his home.
Tom retired from Colgate Palmolive in Kansas City, KS after 30 years of service. He loved fishing, working on cars, tinkering around the house and his dachshunds. Most of all, Tom loved spending time with his family, especially his great-grandchildren.
He is survived by his daughters, Debra S. Garnett and Lori Garnett Kerr; grandchildren, Megan (Mitchell) Falls, Mallory (Will) Stewart, Whitney (Nathan) Hamilton, Austin (Ashlynd) Jones and Jennifer Jones; and great-grandchildren Everlee, Ruby, Waylon, Rhett and Huxley.
Per Tom’s wishes, there will be no services at this time.
Arrangements: Hixson-Klein Funeral Home.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.