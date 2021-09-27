Thomas Oren Mansil, 87, of Liberty, MO, passed away Sept. 23, 2021, at Liberty Hospital with family at his side.
Tom was born July 9, 1934, in Stanberry, MO, the only child of Lester O. and Pauline Fern (O'Neal) Mansil. Tom served his country in the U.S. Army from 1957 until receiving honorable discharge on March 25, 1959.
Tom was united in marriage to Carol Kay Hutton on May 14, 1960 and they were blessed with three children, Michael, Teresa and Mark. Their daughter, Teresa Ott, passed away in 2014.
Tom's career with Ford Motor Company spanned more than four decades before retirement in 2000. He was a member of UAW Local 249.
Survivors include his wife of 61 years, Carol; sons, Michael Mansil (Sandra) and Mark Mansil (Jan); grandchldren, Caitlin (Forrest), Ashlyn, Alexa, Cole, Trevor, Evan, Matthew and Dillon; and great granddaughters, Averie and Paislee.
Visitation will begin at 12 noon, followed by funeral services and military honors at 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 2, at Park Lawn Northland Chapel, I-35 at State Route 291, Liberty, MO. Graveside services will follow at 3:30 p.m. at High Ridge Cemetery in Stanberry, MO.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the American Heart Association or to the American Diabetes Association.
You may share a message with the family or sign an online guest book via www.parklawnfunerals.com. Arrangements: Park Lawn Northland Chapel (816) 781-8228.
