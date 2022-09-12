Thomas Robert Jones

Tom is survived by his wife, Diana, of 61 years, his daughter, Kelli Cox (Larry), son, Adam Todd Jones (Mouna), his sister, Ada Shissler, four grandchildren and nine great grandchildren.
Tom was recruited from Elmwood, Illinois with a scholarship to William Jewell College in Liberty, Missouri in 1958. He was a proud member of Phi Gamma Delta Fraternity, graduating in 1962 with a major in mathematics. After a successful career at Hallmark, Tom became President of Morgan, Inc., a licensing company with an exceptional staff of artists who created characters for products. One of the most successful was Teddy Beddy Bear, who because of Tom’s efforts, appeared on books, porcelain, baby bedding, etc.
Tom was a great friend to many who joined him in bowling, basketball, tennis, and hospital events as he served 17 years on the Liberty Hospital Board. He will be greatly missed.
A memorial service will be held Saturday, September 24, at the Park Lawn Northland Chapel, 1640 North State Route 291, Liberty, Missouri, 816-781-8228. Seating will begin at 2:30 p.m. and the service will begin at 3 p.m. There will be no visitation. Private burial at Fairview Cemetery in Liberty.
Please do not send flowers. If you wish, Tom would be honored with a donation in his memory to the new Center for Sports and Fitness at William Jewell College. Checks should be made payable to the WJC Link Project and sent to WJC Development Office, 500 College Hill, Liberty, Missouri 64068. Please include in the memo "Tom Jones memorial." Donations may also be left at the funeral home on September 24th.
You may share a message with the family or sign an online guest book via www.parklawnfunerals.com. Arrangements: Park Lawn Northland Chapel (816)781-8228.
Obituaries for the Courier-Tribune are $10 for the first 70 words. More information may be published for an additional fee. For fee information, please consult your funeral director or call (816) 781-4941.
Funeral homes may fax information to (816) 414-3340 or email to obits@mycouriertribune.com. Please include your contact information. Photos may be emailed in jpeg format. Deadline to run in the printed paper is 10 a.m. on Tuesday. The Courier-Tribune publishes on Thursday.
Private-party obituaries are taken 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, except on holidays.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.