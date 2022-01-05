Thomas Roberts Aikmus, 36, of Liberty, MO, passed away January 2, 2022, at St. Luke's Plaza Hospital.
Tom, or TR as he was known by many, was born January 9, 1985, the son of Thomas Edward Aikmus and Shari Lou Roberts.
TR grew up in Liberty and graduated from Wentworth Military Academy in Lexington, MO. There he was a member of the Honor Guard, football, track and golf teams. He later studied Automotive Engineering at Longview Community College. TR worked in Truck Trim Assembly at Ford Motor Company in Claycomo and was a member of the UAW.
Along with his parents, Tom and Shari, TR leaves a sister, Alyx Bartrom, husband Ross, and their sons Brody, Leo and Bear; a brother, Cory F. Aikmus, wife Paige, and their daughter Aurora. He also leaves his girlfriend, Kendra Grover, and her daughters, Sophia and Piper; as well as aunts, uncles, cousins and many friends.
TR was a big man with an even bigger heart ... kind, gentle, loving and devoted to his family and friends. He was adored by his nephews, niece and Kendra's girls. If the activity had anything to do with family or friends, TR was all in.
TR was an avid gamer and was a highly intelligent man who could solve almost any electronic or mechanical problem. He could rebuild a computer mentally and physically! His passions also included the Royals, Chiefs, Mizzou Tigers and golf.
Friends and family are welcome to gather for a celebration of TR's life Saturday, January 15, 2022, from 3-5 pm at Restoration 1894, 1 E. Kansas St., Liberty, MO.
In lieu of flowers, you may honor TR with a donation to St. Luke's Hospital (Plaza) Foundation to benefit the CV ICU or to the Liberty Hospital Foundation to benefit the ICU. Also, 529 education accounts will be established for TR's nephews and niece. In the meantime, if you would like to give to their educations in memory of TR, checks on their behalf may be payable to their grandfather, Thomas Aikmus.
You may share a message with the family or sign an online guest book via parklawnfunerals.com. Arrangements: Park Lawn Northland (816) 781-8228.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.