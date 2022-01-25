Thomas “Tom” Joseph Fuller, Sr., 94, Liberty, MO, passed away January 23, 2022 at Liberty Hospital.
Private Family Funeral Mass is noon Monday, January 31 at St. James Catholic Church where the Mass will be live streamed (stjames-liberty.org). Public graveside service is 1:30 p.m. Monday at Resurrection Cemetery North. Facial coverings and social distancing will be observed at all services. In lieu of flowers contributions are suggested to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, Memphis, TN.
Tom was born December 20, 1927 Milwaukee, WI to Harry and Catherine Fuller. His family moved to Minnesota then to Kansas City in the early 1940s. Tom went to Rockhurst High School and graduated as most valuable baseball player in 1946 and could have played professionally. He joined the U.S. Air Force and was an aviation cadet. Tom met Rita and was married in 1951. Together they raised 5 children in the Catholic Church community. Tom worked for Ford Assembly Plant in Claycomo as a production manager, retiring in 1980. He enjoyed fishing at the Ozarks and Devil’s Lake. Tom loved spending time with his grand- and great-grandchildren. He like walking and meeting friends for breakfast.
Tom was preceded in death by his loving wife, Rita; sons, Tom Jr., and Tim; and daughter, Rita.
Tom is survived by Robert (Melissa) Fuller and Peggy (Norman) Pursley; 14 grandchildren and 22 great-grandchildren.
(Arr.’s: McGilley Antioch Chapel, 3325 NE Vivion Road, Kansas City, MO 64119; www.mcgilleyantiochchapel.com)
