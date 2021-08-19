Timothy Glen Gardner, 57, of Orrick, MO, died Friday, August 13, 2021.
Timothy leaves his wife, Laverne (Bunny) Gardner of the home; brothers, Tyler Robinson and Thomas Gardner of Arizona, and Todd Lomas of California; father, William Gardner of Oregon; adoptive mother, Betty Davidson of Arizona; brothers- and sisters-in-law, beloved nephews and nieces and many dear friends.
