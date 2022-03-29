Tina Jan McKinzie Frazier, 61, went to be with the Lord on March 26th 2022. She passed away at Liberty Hospital.
Tina was born October 27, 1960, in Kansas City, Kansas. After graduating from Schlagle in 1979, she then went on to study at K-State. Tina loved reading, bowling and was a proud member of the USBC. After retirement she found a new love in metal detecting.
Tina is survived by mother, Janice Gosnell; brother, Donald McKinzie, and his wife Amy; sister, Bonita Gray, and her husband David; brother, Michael McKinzie, and his wife, Debra; daughter, Hanna Frazier; son, Grant Frazier, and his wife, Victoria; grandson, Kale Russell; granddaughter, Kinadee Frazier; and grandson, Carson Frazier.
She was an amazing Daughter, Sister, Mother, Grandmother and Friend. Tina will be leaving a huge hole in the hearts of her family and friends with her passing. She was kind and loved everyone that ever came into her life. Her goal in life was to put a smile on everyone’s face and always tried to get everyone to get along and love each other.
The visitation will be held at Northland Mission Church on Thursday, March 31, at 10 a.m. followed by a service at 11 a.m. There will be a private burial for the family at Fairview Cemetery following the service.
If you wish to make a donation in honor of Tina, please consider donations to the Wounded Warrior Project.
