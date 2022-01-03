Tommie Gorman, 62, of Liberty, Missouri, passed away December 25, 2021. Memorial services were held on Dec. 31 at Chandler Baptist Church.
Tommie was born June 10, 1959 in Kansas City, Missouri. He is survived by mother, Juanita Maybray; daughters, Olivia and Alexis Gorman; brother, Jimmy Hart; sister, Marilyn Lyday; and many nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends.
Arrangements: Church Archer Pasley Funeral Home, 816-781-2000.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.