Tommy Kent Tompkins, 78, of Liberty passed away July 2, 2020 at home. A private family gathering is planned at this time.
Tommy is survived by wife, Laveta Tompkins; son, Toby Kent Tompkins (Kim); step-daughter, Theresa Kramer (Richard “Fuzz”); grandchildren, Grace Tompkins, Caleb Kramer, Andrew Admire (Michelle), and Miranda Admire; great-grandchildren, Sophia and Benjamin; as well as other relatives and friends.
Arrangements: Church Archer Pasley, 816-781-2000.
