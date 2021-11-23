Valerie M. Davis, 72, passed away Nov. 20, 2021, at Tiffany Springs Rehabilitation Center in Kansas City, Missouri. Valerie was born on Feb. 7, 1949, in Poughkeepsie, New York, to Edward and Charlotte Dall.
Valerie grew up in Phoenix, Arizona and graduated from North High School in Phoenix in 1966. After high school, she attended beauty school and became a hair stylist. She later worked for Marjon’s Ceramic Shop. Valerie married L.B. Davis in 1983 in Kansas City, Missouri and they were happily married for 38 years. After marrying L.B., they owned several successful businesses together, working side by side. Valerie enjoyed photography, drag racing, and playing with her grandkids when they were young.
Valerie was preceded in death by her parents, Edward and Charlotte Dall; three brothers, Arthur, James, and Edward; and her son-in-law, James Sharp.
Valerie is survived by her spouse, L.B. Davis, of Kearney, Missouri; daughter, Samantha Sharp, of Kearney, Missouri; step-daughter, Kesia (Joe) Samborski, of Edmond, Oklahoma; grandchildren, Haelea Sharp, of Manhattan, Kansas, James Sharp, of Kearney Missouri, Kloe, Grayson, and Ronin Samborski, of Edmond, Oklahoma, as well as several nieces, nephews, and other relatives.
A visitation will be held from 5-7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 26, 2021 at Fry-Bross & Spidle Funeral Home in Kearney, Missouri. Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021, at Fry-Bross & Spidle Funeral Home, with the graveside to follow at 1 p.m. at Memorial Park Cemetery in St. Joseph, Missouri.
Arrangements: Fry-Bross & Spidle Funeral Home, Kearney, Missouri; (816)628-4411
