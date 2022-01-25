Veda Voncile Hunt, 86, formerly of Jefferson City, passed away on Saturday, January 22, 2022 at the home of her daughter, Cheryl Baker in Charleston, MO.
Visitation will be 9:30 -11 a.m. Saturday, January 29, 2022 at Dulle Trimble Funeral Home, 3210 N. Ten Mile Dr., Jefferson City. Graveside services will immediately follow at Riverview Cemetery.
Those wishing to view the complete obituary or send condolences may do so at www.dulletrimble.com
