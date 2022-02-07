Velma (Hook) Smith-Harris, 89, of Smithville, MO passed away Saturday, February 5, 2022.
She was born on February 16, 1932 to Charles and Lillian Hook in Halls, MO. She graduated from Benton High School in St. Joseph, MO at the age of 16.
She is preceded in death by her husbands, Jack Smith and Charles Harris; grandsons, Adam Read, Johnny Lemons and infant grandson; and seven siblings.
Velma is survived by her son, Harold (Arlene) Smith, Smithville, Helen Crawford, Smithville, Genice (Steve) Read, Plattsburg, Judy (Duke) Hughes, Rayville, Anita (Bill) Burchit, Edgerton; three stepdaughters and their families, Helen Hurley, Pam Tetens and Donna Crabtree; 10 grandchildren; nine step-grandchildren; 27 great-grandchildren; 13 step-great-grandchildren; 15 great-great-grandchildren; sister, Wilma Crane; other relatives and many friends.
Funeral Service: 11 a.m. Saturday, February 12 at Hixson-Klein Funeral Home, Smithville, MO.
Visitation: 5-8 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.
Burial: Terrace Park Cemetery, Kansas City, MO.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Disabled Veterans or Special Olympics.
