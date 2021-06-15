Vera Lee (Gore) Cummings, 82, of Liberty, MO, passed away peacefully on June 14, 2021 at her home with loved ones at her side.
Vera was born June 28, 1938, in Evansville, Indiana, the second of five children of Thomas Albert and Vera Jane (Watson) Gore. She grew up in the Springfield, MO area.
Along with her parents, Vera was preceded in death by her husband, Ronald Cummings; companion, Richard Burton; son, Eric Cummings; grandsons, Adam and Ryan; and brothers, Thomas and Robert Gore.
Survivors include her children, Christy Eichler (Kenneth), Kevin Cummings and Brian Cummings (Kathy); Eric's wife, Cyndi Cummings; 13 grandchildren, 24 great grandchildren and two more great grandchildren due this year; brothers, John Gore (Fran) and Dan Gore (Donna); Tom's wife, Shirley Gore; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, other family members and friends.
Visitation will begin at 9:30 a.m., followed by funeral services at 11 a.m., on Friday, June 18, at St. James Catholic Church, Liberty. Private burial will be in New Hope Cemetery.
You may share a message with the family or sign an online guest book via www.parklawnfunerals.com. Arrangements: Park Lawn Northland Chapel (816) 781-8228.
