Vera Mae Thomas, 82, of Liberty passed away Jan. 19, 2021 at Norterre Care Center, Liberty. Cremation has been entrusted to Walker-Nadler-Fuller Funeral Home, 1720 South Street, Lexington, MO 64067, 660-259-2245. Memorials may be made to the American Alzheimer’s Association. Memories and condolences may be left at www.LedfordFamilyFH.com.
Vera was born Aug. 7, 1938 in Lexington to Edna (Tissieres) Bierbaum. She graduated from Lexington High School in 1956. On May 10, 1958 she married Thomas C. Thomas, M.D. in Columbia, Missouri. She was a homemaker. Dr. Thomas and Vera co-founded Sherwood Autism Center of Kansas City. Vera enjoyed gardening, running, reading and spending time with her family and friends.
Survivors include her husband, of the home; children, Dianna Theerman and husband David of Shrewsbury, Missouri, Marsha Thomas-Dickens and husband Jim of St. Louis, Missouri and Patrick Thomas of Liberty; grandchildren, Daniel Theerman and wife Tracy of St. Louis, Rachel Hughes and husband Frazier of Portland, Oregon, Rebecca Chandler and husband Hampton of St. Louis, Ian Dickens and wife Emma of Chicago, Conor Dickens of St. Louis and Claire Dickens of Joplin; and great grandchildren, Silas Theerman, Evelyn Theerman, Levi Theerman, Leo Chandler and Wakely Chandler. Vera was preceded in death by her parents.
