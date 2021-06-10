Vernon Rogers Jr. 64 of Holt, MO., passed away on June 4, 2021. Vernon was born May 11, 1957, in Kansas City MO., the son of Vernon Rogers Sr. and Ethel Melinda Rose. He was Married on Feb. 14, 1977 to Michelle Kennison, his wife of 44 years.
He leaves behind his wife Michelle, and his children, son Christopher Rogers, daughter Mandie Rogers and son Eric Rogers; 3 granddaughters; Mercedes Rogers, Alexus Rogers, Cheyenne Rogers, and 1 grandson Aiden Rogers.
He was preceded in death by his parents and mother-in-law Shirley Jean Blackburn.
Vernon was a veteran of the Army, after which he worked in various trades and was a builder, but the job he cared for most was of Papa to his grandchildren who he adored and loved so dearly.
Arrangements: Fry-Bross & Spidle Funeral Home- Kearney, MO (816)628-4411
