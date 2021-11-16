Virgie Banks Wilcox Hahn, 86, passed away on Oct. 19, 2021 in Denton, Texas. Virgie was born in Liberty, Missouri, Oct. 17, 1935 to David B. Wilcox and Mary Banks Wilcox. She married the love of her life John E. Hahn in 1977 and they resided in Farmers Branch, Texas for many years.
She was preceded in death by: John E. Hahn (husband), Stephen Michael Grant (son), Makayla Christina Machado (granddaughter), David and Mary Banks Wilcox (parents), Janet Barr (sister), David Wilcox (brother), Nancy Crockett (best friend of 80 years).
She is survived by children Dana Lodge and W. Bradley Grant, grandchildren Shan and Jacob Grant, great-grandchild Nolan Grant, brother William Wilcox and many nieces and nephews.
Virgie was an exceptional equestrian, an avid reader, a collector of dolls and hats, and had a love of gardening. She had deep abiding love for the lord and held close her dear friends from every aspect of her life.
A celebration of life will be held at 10 a.m. on Nov. 19, 2021, at Christ United Methodist Church of Farmers Branch. I lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her honor to Christ United Church of Farmers Branch, 2807 Valwood Parkway, Farmers Branch, TX 75234.
