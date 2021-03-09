Virgil Victor Kimball, 51, of Port Orange, FL, passed away on March 1, 2021. Just as he was nearing the completion of his fierce battle with lymphoma, he was attacked on another front with COVID-19 and was unable to continue the fight.
Virgil was born on August 5, 1969, to Victor and Shirley Kimball in Orlando, FL. After graduating from Liberty High School in Liberty, MO in 1987 where he was an All-State football player, he served in the United States Air Force. He went on to study Finance at the University of Arkansas, obtaining a bachelor's degree.
After graduation, he began working in the tire business, and in his long career, moved from the tire shop to sales floor to district sales manager. More recently, he had been working in economic development, assisting businesses large and small to be successful in Volusia County.
He was married to Suzanne Sawyer for 13 years, and from their marriage they had 2 children: Melissa and William.
Virgil was a force of nature. He was passionate about riding his motorcycles, playing pool, working on cars, caring for his family and a master griller. Everyone that knew him could tell you of a time he made them smile, either with a joke, a kind word or a crazy antic.
Virgil was predeceased by his father, Victor Kimball; his uncle, William Springer; and his grandparents, Elmer and Agnes Hennings, and Martha and Oscar Kimball.
He is survived by his daughter, Melissa (Kendall) Schenkel of Pueblo West, CO; his son, William (Celine) Kimball of Gaertringen, Germany; his sister, Alyssa (David) Pfannkuch of Concordia, MO; his mother, Shirley Kimball of Concordia, MO; his girlfriend, Tammy Brown of Waterville, Maine; his nephews, Braden, Caleb (Hanna), and Ethan Pfannkuch; his cat, Gracie; and many close friends and neighbors.
Memorial service will be livestreamed from Lohman Funeral Home Friday, March 5, 2021, at 2pm EST with Pastor Dave Schillinger of Holy Cross Lutheran Church officiating. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the family is requesting all mourners attend services virtually.
In lieu of flowers, please help support cancer patients in financial need by making a charitable donation to the Florida Cancer Specialists Foundation. The family also requests all friends who are able, to get the COVID-19 vaccine in memory of Virgil.
The family wishes to extend their sincere thanks to the doctors and nurses of Advent Health Daytona Beach, Advent Health Hospice and Florida Cancer Specialists, especially Dr. Dodd and his staff.
