Virgil Wayne Thrasher, 71, years, of Holt, passed away on Sunday, January 2, 2022.
He was born on Thursday February 2, 1950, in Jefferson City, the son of the late Arthur Thrasher and Fay (Cockrum) Schloemer. He was raised and graduated high school in La Porte City, Iowa. Wayne lived half his life in Iowa and Missouri.
He was mostly a mechanic but actually a jack-of-all trades. Wayne seemed to make friend wherever he went. He was employed by Ford Motor Co. of Kansas City, MO. Wayne is survived by his mother Fay Schloemer; one sister, Charlotte (Richard) Bronner of Iowa, and nieces and nephews. Wayne will be put to rest at La Porte City, Iowa Cemetery. No services will be held here. Cards may be sent to his sister Charlotte Bronner 13527 Kober Rd La Porte City, Iowa 50651.
