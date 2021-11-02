Ginger was born October 1, 1939. She died October 16, at Redwood of Blue River.
Fred & Ginger were united in marriage on June 7, 1960, in Waukegan, IL. Ginger was a teacher and later became a pastor; retired to Liberty, MO, in 2005.
Survivors are: her kids, Deb & Ken; 4 grandchildren; 4 great-grandchildren; 2 sisters; and many other family and friends.
Services will be held in Liberty Christian Church with burial at Mount Mariah Cemetery Kansas City, MO, by other relatives.
Full obituary at kcfuneral.com and KC Funeral Directors Facebook, (913) 262-6310.
