Virginia Jean Harris, 81 passed away Dec. 14, 2020 at her home in Holt, MO. Virginia was born Sept. 3, 1939 in St. Joseph, MO, the daughter of Doc and Bertha Tarwater.
She graduated from North Kansas City High School in 1957 and retired from Prudential in 1994. Virginia was a member of Kearney Bible Church.
Virginia is survived by her loving husband of 63 years, Mace Harris. Her Children Jenny (Brian) Carneal, Susie (Rick) Beins, Chris (Kathy) Harris, grandchildren Holly, Hayley and Jack Carneal, MacKenzie Lucy, Cody Konecny, Mandy Hill, Lindsay Geren and 7 great grandchildren. She is also survived by three brothers, Ron Tarwater, Dan Tarwater & David Tarwater.
A celebration of her life will be at a later date. She will be dearly missed. Blessed are the pure in heart for they shall see God. Matthew 5:8.
