Virginia Roach of Kearney, MO, passed away March 31, 2021, at Newmark Care Center. She was born May 16, 1942, in Copeland, KS. to Herb and Nettie (Dimon) Thomas.
Virginia found great joy in both performing and teaching music throughout her life. She was well known for her piano teaching ability both privately and in the school setting, leading hundreds of students in music education. Additionally, she was an astute church organist and member of Sweet Adelines. Though she made music her calling, her happiest moments were along the sidelines watching children and grandchildren engaged in their activities. She was a member of Liberty Christian Church.
Virginia was preceded in death by her parents, brothers John, Roland and Norman Thomas and grandson Bradley Roach. Survivors include Kirby, her husband of 59 years, children Kyle (Kathy) Roach of Pleasant Hill, Lana Roach of Kearney, Marlin (Michelle) Roach of Cameron, and Jana (Jeff) Arabas of Kirksville, and 12 grandchildren: Nathan (Lia), Aaron, Trenton, Kenan, Niki, Kari, Marcus, Hailey (Thad), Jacob, Adriana, Alexandra and Aeden as well as one great granddaughter Nya. Her sister Dorothy and many nieces and nephews and in-laws also survive.
Memorial services will be held at a later date.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.