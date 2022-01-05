Vonda Leah Lankford Johnson (Gourley)
November 4, 1927-December 24, 2021
Vonda Leah Lankford Johnson (Gourley), beloved wife, mother, grandmother, and friend, passed away on Christmas Eve, 2021 at Norterre Living Center in Liberty, Missouri at the age of 94. Vonda was born to Emma Leah Hudelson Lankford and David Lyons Lankford at their farmhouse near Adrian, Missouri on November 4, 1927, their sixth and last child, and only girl.
Vonda remembered fondly her rural farm upbringing and family times. As money was scarce, she put herself through college at Central Missouri State, Warrensburg, including teaching in one and two room country schools. She earned a bachelor’s degree in 1950 with a major in speech, ranking first in her graduating class.
Shortly after graduation, Vonda married high school sweetheart, Leland Lynwood Johnson. The couple had two children, Janet and David. They first lived in Kansas City, Missouri, and then followed Leland’s jobs to Kansas, Colorado, Texas, Louisiana, back to Missouri, and then to El Paso, Texas, where Leland died very unexpectedly from a heart attack in 1982. Vonda often worked in various capacities as a speech therapist or schoolteacher and loved children. Wherever they lived, among Vonda’s first tasks were finding a new church home and locating the nearest public library. Vonda embraced new experiences and made lifelong friends wherever she lived.
Following Leland’s death, Vonda ultimately retired to Liberty, where she spent over 25 years at a College Place West condo on the William Jewell campus. She devoted time to her grandchildren (Kelly, Natalie, Corey, and Hailey), continued her tradition of lay leadership at church, continued playing Bridge, and traveled throughout the U.S and to over 10 countries. At the age of 82, having been widowed 28 years, she married Darrel Wright Gourley, a member with her at Second Baptist Church in Liberty and a revered and retired coach at William Jewell College. They had a rich, ten-year union until Darrel’s passing in 2020.
Vonda is preceded in death by her parents, her brothers, and her two husbands. She is survived by her two children and their spouses, four grandchildren, two great-grandsons, Darrel’s three children, eight step-grandchildren, and 12 step-great-grandchildren.
The funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, February 19, 2022, at Second Baptist Church, Liberty, Missouri. If attending in person, kindly wear a mask. As COVID protocols may vary in time, please visit this obituary site in the event additional requirements become mandated. The funeral will be live streamed. Please visit www.2bc.org ("connect online" and scroll down to "watch a service") to attend virtually.
A private family graveside service will follow the funeral at Crescent Hill Cemetery, Adrian, Missouri.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the Endowment Fund of Second Baptist Church, Liberty, Missouri, or to InAsMuch Ministries, Liberty, Missouri.
You may leave a message for Vonda's family or sign an online guest book via www.parklawnfunerals.com. Arrangements: Park Lawn Northland Chapel (816) 781-8228.
