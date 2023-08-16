Wallace “Wally” Eugene McCubbin Jr., 69, of Liberty, MO, passed away unexpectedly on Aug. 13, 2023, at Liberty Hospital. Known for his trademark laugh and always ready to lend a helping hand, Wally was a stranger to none and a friend to many.

Wally was born July 12, 1954, in Fort Dodge, Iowa, the fifth of eight children of Wallace Eugene McCubbin and Florence Evelyn (Norine) McCubbin. He was preceded in death by his parents, Wallace “Gene” McCubbin, Florence McCubbin Targgart and stepfather, Clifford Targgart.

