Wallace “Wally” Eugene McCubbin Jr., 69, of Liberty, MO, passed away unexpectedly on Aug. 13, 2023, at Liberty Hospital. Known for his trademark laugh and always ready to lend a helping hand, Wally was a stranger to none and a friend to many.
Wally was born July 12, 1954, in Fort Dodge, Iowa, the fifth of eight children of Wallace Eugene McCubbin and Florence Evelyn (Norine) McCubbin. He was preceded in death by his parents, Wallace “Gene” McCubbin, Florence McCubbin Targgart and stepfather, Clifford Targgart.
Wally grew up on a dairy farm in Callender, Iowa, where daily chores included milking cows before and after school. Wally summarized his feelings about those chores in a quote picked up by the local paper: “Happiness is that dairy farm in the rearview mirror.” He graduated from Prairie High School in Gowrie, IA, and was active in FFA and 4-H. Wally later received his bachelor’s degree in Agricultural Business from Iowa State University in Ames, IA.
Wally was united in marriage to Maureen Joan Horn on Aug. 11, 1979, in Fort Dodge, IA. They lived in Milledgeville, IL for six years and welcomed three children. The family moved to Liberty, MO in 1986 when Wally’s career brought him to Kansas City.
Wally worked for Farmland Industries for many years before turning his hobby of lawn irrigation into his own business. But, after several years working outside, the lure of free coffee and working in air conditioning led him to a job in maintenance for Bank Liberty until his retirement in 2020. Wally could fix anything with the treasures from his “Magic Garage.” Wally could talk to anyone, and he never forgot a face.
Wally’s passion for helping others was eclipsed only by his love for spending time with his children and grandchildren. Wally was terrible at goodbyes — he never wanted the conversation and time together to end. His family and friends will miss him dearly, but are grateful for the many wonderful memories made with Wally over the years.
Survivors include his wife of 44 years, Maureen; children, Gabe McCubbin (Lauren), Brett McCubbin (Michelle) and Heidi Rolling (Michael); grandchildren, Paige, Ainsley, James, Reagan, Luke, and Grant McCubbin, Annabelle, Louisa, Sophia and Edie Rolling; siblings, Rick McCubbin (Mary), Rollie McCubbin (Patty), Jim McCubbin (Susie), Jerry McCubbin (Coletta), Harley McCubbin (Karen), Miles McCubbin and Janelle Hotz; as well as nieces, nephews, other family members and many friends.
Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday, Aug. 21, at St. James Catholic Church, Liberty. The funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 22, at St. James Catholic Church. Burial will follow at Resurrection Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Earnest Shepherd Memorial Youth Center, 610 Shepherd Road, Liberty, MO 64068 (www.earnestshepherd.org); or to St. James Catholic Church, 309 S. Stewart Road, Liberty, MO 64068 (www.stjames-liberty.org).
You may share a message with Wally’s family or sign an online guest book via www.parklawnfunerals.com. Arrangements: Park Lawn Northland Chapel (816) 781-8228.
