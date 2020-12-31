Wallace H. Butterworth Sr. was born in Pennsylvania on August 20, 1939. He loved hunting and fishing and often ditched school to pursue these pastimes. When his brothers migrated to Missouri, he wasn't far behind them. Although he lived in Missouri for over 45 years, he still call Pennsylvania home and proudly called himself a Pennsylvania Ridge Runner.
He worked in the paper industry and was a member of the United Paper Workers Union for over 35 years.
He was preceded in death by his parents, James and Gladys Butterworth; brothers, Tom and Bill; and sisters, Linda and Carol.
He is survived by his wife of 42 years, Bobbie Butterworth; sons, Doug (Michele) Addison, Kelly Addison, Shawn Butterworth and Wallace Butterworth Jr.; grandchildren, Josh (Selena) Addison, Jessica (Kyle) Anderson, Keegan Addison, Kolten Turner, and Christian, Joshua, Shaylynn, Hannah, Parker, Beau, Paeton Butterworth and Cheyenne (Tanner) Bell; great-grandchildren, Lily Anderson, Evan Addison and Waylon Bell; and brothers, Jim and Paul Butterworth.
A memorial celebration will be held on Wednesday, December 30th from 6-8 p.m. with a time of sharing remembrances at 7:30 p.m. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the American Stroke Foundation.
