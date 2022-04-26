Walter Franklin Baucom, 71, of Kansas City, MO, passed away April 15, 2022. Memorial services will be 1 p.m., Tuesday, May 3, 2022 at the First Baptist Church of North Kansas City, 2205 Iron St., North Kansas City, MO 64116. The family requests no flowers be sent, instead, donations be made to the Special Olympics.
Arrangements: Church Archer Pasley Funeral Home, 816-781-2000.
