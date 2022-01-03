Walter Randell "Randy" Young, 84, of the Kansas City Northland, passed away January 1, 2022, at his home with his wife Vera at his side.
Randy was born March 20, 1937, in Shreveport, LA, one of three children of Walter and Norma (Hammock) Young. In 1954, he joined the US Air Force and received honorable discharge in 1957 as Airman First Class. Randy received his bachelor's degree in computer science from Rollins College in Winter Park, FL. He was united in marriage to Vera Hanson on July 18, 1959.
Randy's career as a systems engineer in the manufacture military tanks, aircraft, aircraft carriers and fighter jets spanned 55 years. During this time, Randy and Vera lived in eight states, eventually settling in the Kansas City area.
Randy was active in the Liberty community. He was a member of Liberty United Methodist Church, its Sojourners Class and the United Methodist Men. He also volunteered for InAsMuch Ministry.
Randy leaves his wife of 62 years, Vera; and beloved cousins, Martha Trussell and Tommy Phillips (Brenda) and their families, as well as many friends.
A service celebrating Randy's life will begin at 10 a.m. Tuesday, January 11, at Liberty United Methodist Church, 1001 Sunset, Liberty. A committal service with military honors will follow at 1 p.m. at the Missouri Veterans Cemetery, Higginsville, MO.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the church.
You may share a message with the family or sign an online guest book via www.parklawnfunerals.com. Arrangements: Park Lawn Northland Chapel (816) 781-8228.
