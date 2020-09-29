Wanda Aileen Simpson, age 92, of Shawnee, KS passed away Monday Sept. 21, 2020 at Delmar Gardens of Lenexa, KS.
She was one of 14 children of Harley Herbert and Illa Pearl (Hamlet) Barlow. Born on Jan 25, 1928 in Hale, MO. Aileen grew up in Hale during the Depression years on the farm. She learned during those tough years the values of hard work and dedication and honesty which she taught her children later in life.
In 1945, she moved to Kansas City where she lived with her older sister Fern and her husband Glen Elder. During this time, she worked at Katz Drug Store, Hallmark Cards, and in later years, she had a lengthy career working at Whitaker Cable.
She soon met David (Davey) Lane of Liberty, MO. The two were married on June 19, 1948. Aileen and Davey spent the next 20 plus years living in Liberty, MO with the exception of a brief period in 1961-1962 spent in Escondido, CA. She raised 4 sons and 1 daughter during this time with Davey. She was a devoted mother and grandmother throughout her life.
Aileen hosted annual family holiday gatherings over the years with all enjoying her famous homemade pies until her health would no longer allow. She enjoyed traveling the country later with her second husband Orval in their RV’s. Additionally, fishing, camping and gardening were among her favorite pastimes. She also loved dancing and was an avid KC Royals fan! You could find her watching her Royals until her final days.
Aileen is survived by her children Jim and wife Joan of Liberty, MO, Dennis and Margaret of Kingston, MO and Liberty, MO, Michael and wife Becky of Olathe, KS and Janeen Lane of Shawnee, KS. One brother, Herbert Barlow of Warsaw, MO, four sisters, Mary Bell, Ada Figg, and Marjorie Gilmer, all of Carrollton, MO and Minnie Franklin of Marceline, MO. Two brother-in-laws, Larry Figg of Carrollton, MO and Gilbert Warilla of Escondido, CA, two sister-in-laws, Maggie Barlow of Arkansas and Dixie Barlow of Warsaw, MO. Eleven Grandchildren, ten Great Grandchildren and two Great-Great Grandchildren.
Aileen was preceded in death by her parents, husbands David Lane and Orval Simpson, son David Lane Jr and his wife Terry, five sisters, Fern Toomay Helen Boley, Eula Lee Young, Ruby Wing, Margaret Warren, Reva Standley, two brothers, Carl Barlow and Ralph Barlow, close family friend Barb Heins, brothers-in-law Dave Toomay, Wes Boley, Brigham Young, Bud Wing, Bill Warren, Bill Bell, Lester Standley and Jack Lane, sister-in-law Jo Ann Warilla.
Graveside celebration of life service and Inurnment will be held at Kingston Cemetery, Kingston, MO on a date to be determined.
