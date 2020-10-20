Wanda Jo Wren, 87, of Liberty, MO, passed away Oct. 17, 2020. A visitation will be held from 2:30-5 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 25 at Church Archer Pasley Funeral Home, 119 E. Franklin St., Liberty, MO 64068. Contributions may be made to The Gateway to the West Evangelistic Crusades, PO Box 15197, St Louis, MO 63110.
Wanda was born Aug. 12, 1933 in Sumner, MO to George and Mary Elizabeth (Spears) Muck. She graduated from the high school in Sumner. She married Thomas Franklin Wren Sept. 23, 1955. They raised two children in the Liberty, MO community. Wanda ran the Liberty Hospital cafeteria from 1977-1995. She enjoyed baking, cooking, Southern Gospel music, traveling, and attending the Vine of Life Family Church.
Wanda was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Thomas Franklin Wren; son, Thomas William Wren; and several of her siblings.
She is survived by daughter, Debbie Casselman; granddaughter, Erin (Wren) Mahan; grandson, Bryan Casselman; several great-grandchildren; three adopted granddaughters, Victoria Ferrara, Makayla (Ferrara) Hogan, and Alycia Ferrara; brother, Ron Muck (Doris); as well as other relatives and friends.
