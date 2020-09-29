Wanda W. Wheeler, 94, a resident of Kansas City, MO passed away peacefully Monday, September 7, 2020, with her family by her side. She was born May 8, 1926 in Kansas City to Louis and Leah (Gordon) Weixeldorfer. They preceded her in death.
Wanda lived the majority of her life in the Northeast area of Kansas City and the last 18 years in the Liberty area. She married Morris “Ray” Wheeler on November 25, 1964 in Miami, OK. Mr. Wheeler preceded her in death.
She owned and operated Wanda’s Northland Workshop for several years and was known as the “Dishcloth Lady.” She was known for her sewing and knitting, her products were sold at area craft shows for several years. Wanda also worked at TWA, where she made seat covers for the airplanes.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her brother, Richard Weixeldorfer. Survived by three children: Roger Potts of Ft. Worth, TX, Joyce Pollock of Kansas City, MO and Robin Potts and wife, Brenda of Fayetteville, TN; and a grandson, Christopher Potts.
A private committal service and niche placement will be held at Terrace Park Cemetery. The Meyers Northland Chapel in Parkville has been entrusted with the final arrangements. Memorial contributions are suggested to Kansas City Hospice and Palliative Care and may be left in care of the Meyers Northland Chapel, 401 Main Parkville, MO 64152. Memories of Wanda and condolences may be shared at Meyersfuneralchapel.com.
