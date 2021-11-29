Wayne Sims, age 75, of Grand Junction, CO, formerly of Holt, MO, passed into Glory on Nov. 12, 2021 while his daughters sang hymns. He was born to Roberta and Marvin Sims on February 25, 1946 in Missouri.
He went to North Kansas City High School where he met his future wife, Linda, on a blind date for Homecoming. They married in June of 1966 and had their first daughter, Carrie, the following November. Their second daughter, Stacey, was born March of 1972. The family took frequent vacations to Colorado fueling his fascination with geology, making sure there was room for all of Wayne's discoveries.
Wayne started working at Roadway Express in 1976. Being an energizer bunny, and having an intense love of Jesus, he loved serving others in any capacity. His curiosity led him to explore different life experiences including geology, hiking, photography, gardening, hunting, home improvement, mechanics, and figuring out how to use duct tape to solve all problems. Many people in the area benefited from his remodeling skills and his ideal payment was Dr. Pepper and snickerdoodles.
After retirement, Wayne and Linda moved to Colorado where he began living the life he dreamed. He was known as being steadfastly dependable and worked tirelessly to show the love of Jesus. His volunteer work with Kids Aid, through Canyonview Vineyard Church, for over 13 years, provided stability and growth for food programs in the Valley.
He was also the sitting president and very active member in the Grand Junction Gem and Mineral Club, where he could pursue his love for expanding his knowledge of geology through many explorations anywhere. In any spare moments, he would encourage his family and friends to join him on a hike and his favorite hike was "the last one." His deepest joy was his love and praise for the Lord and wanted everyone to know how much Jesus loves them.
He joins in Heaven his parents and sisters Margaret Blakey, Joyce Cook, Robin Shields & Bonnie Sims. He is survived by his loving wife of 55 years, Linda; daughters Carrie (Daniel) and Stacey (Bruce) ; brother Michael (Wendy) Sims; mother-in-law, Ida ; grandchildren , Ashton (Katie), Sabrina, Devlin, Bryna (Jamie), Audrey Joe and Garrett; great-grandchildren, Weston, Adaleena, Roiel, Greyson and Hollon and one on the way & many other family members.
Memorial Service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 4 at Canyonview Vineyard Chapel in Grand Junction. A second service will be at 11 a.m. Dec. 11 at Community Covenant Church, Kearney MO.
In lieu of flowers the family requests donations made to Kids Aid, The Backpack Program.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.