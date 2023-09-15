William Allen Denney passed away on September 7th, 2023.
He was born February 3, 1947, to Loyd Everett Denney and Mary Ruth Riley Denney of Kearney. The fourth of five children, Bill excelled in both academics and athletics through school. He graduated from the U.S. Air Force Academy in 1969 and married his high school sweetheart, Mertie Elaine Corum Denney, in 1970. They would raise three children together living in Colorado Springs, Kansas City and Liberty, MO and remained devoted to one another until her death in 2019. Bill graduated from UMKC School of Law in 1977 and was an estate attorney for over 30 years. In addition to husband, father, grandfather and lawyer, Bill was an avid reader, crossword puzzler, sports fan and tomato grower.
He is survived by two of his children, Jodi Jane Denney and Robb Allen Denney (Cristi); and two grandchildren, Brecklyn and Anderson Denney. He is also survived by his sister, Jane Twiss (Dennis); and his brothers, John Denney (Pam) and Mark Denney.
Bill was preceded in death by his parents; his wife; his brother, Phil Denney; and his oldest child, William Dean Denney. Bill will be laid to rest at Mt. Olivet Cemetery in Kearney alongside his wife and son in a private family service. Arrangements: Cremation Society of KS & MO. Online condolences: kccremation.com, (816) 822-9888.
