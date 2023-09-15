William Allen Denney passed away on September 7th, 2023.

He was born February 3, 1947, to Loyd Everett Denney and Mary Ruth Riley Denney of Kearney. The fourth of five children, Bill excelled in both academics and athletics through school. He graduated from the U.S. Air Force Academy in 1969 and married his high school sweetheart, Mertie Elaine Corum Denney, in 1970. They would raise three children together living in Colorado Springs, Kansas City and Liberty, MO and remained devoted to one another until her death in 2019. Bill graduated from UMKC School of Law in 1977 and was an estate attorney for over 30 years. In addition to husband, father, grandfather and lawyer, Bill was an avid reader, crossword puzzler, sports fan and tomato grower.

