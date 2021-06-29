William Albert Wilkerson, 94, of Kearney, MO, passed away June 27, 2021 at his home. Bill was born on Oct. 6, 1926 at the family farm in Kearney, MO to Winn and Mary D. Smith Wilkerson.
He graduated from Kearney High School in 1944 and served in the Navy during World War II.
In 1951, he married Audrey B. Meador. She preceded him in death in 2001.
Bill was a long-time member of the Kearney First Christian Church, where he served as a Deacon, Elder, and Chairman of the Board.
Bill was a Grade A dairy farmer for 15 years and served as President of Water District #6 for 40 years. He retired from Platte Clay Electric in 1992 after 17 years.
Bill was co-owner of Maggie’s Attic Flowers and Gifts from 1985 until 1994. After the sale, he continued to deliver flowers for the new owners, Bill and Pat Dane.
In 2020, he lost both his brother, George Wilkerson, of Atlanta, GA., and sister, Mildred Neth, of Liberty, MO.
Bill is survived by his children, Chris Wilkerson, Sherry Wilkerson Carey (Keith), and Mark Wilkerson (Stephanie); grandchildren, Crystal Doss (Aaron), Jeremy (Mackenzie) Wilkerson, Scott (Courtney) Wilkerson, Brandon (Amber) Morse, Lyndee (Bobby) Marchert; and seven great grandchildren, all of Kearney.
Viewing will be held from 5-8 p.m., Friday, July 2, 2021 at Fry-Bross & Spidle Funeral Home, Kearney, MO. Private graveside service will be held. In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations to Heartland Honor Flight or Kearney Food Pantry.
Arrangements: Fry-Bross & Spidle Funeral Home, Kearney, MO (816)628-4411
